Golden Valley essential employees get a sweet treat from Girl Scouts

Hopefully, the essential employees for the City of Golden Valley have a sweet tooth: On Tuesday, the River Valleys Girl Scouts donated a pallet of cookies for police, fire, and public works staff members who have continued to provide services amid the worldwide pandemic.
For reference, the pallet held 200 cases of cookies, with 12 boxes to a case, said Golden Valley Assistant Fire Chief Bethany Brunsell. That’s 2,400 boxes of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and S’Mores that were donated for the snacking delight of essential workers.
The Girl Scouts donated the sweets as part of their Cookies for a Cause program.
Mayor Shep Harris extended a thank you to the River Valleys Council, which serves 28,000 girls and 9,000 volunteers in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
Harris voiced his appreciation for the scouts’ kindness to emergency responders and city staff members, people who “really are on the front lines, and taking risks every day to make sure that these essential services continue for our residents and for our community-at-large.”
Short season
The Cookies for a Cause program is a response to the abrupt cancellation of the scouts’ traditional cookie season, which typically is January through April.
Typically, local chapters anticipate the inventory the members will need and have it shipped before it is sold. Girls Scouts USA suspended in-person troop activities last month, including door-to-door and booth sales, making it considerably difficult for young scouts and troop leaders to sell the inventory. Some sales continued, via “virtual cookie booths” on the internet. Still, there are quite a few leftovers for what Girl Scouts USA calls “the financial lifeblood” of scouting troops across the nation.
After the pallet arrived, public works staff began pulling into the fire station and started loading boxes into various heavy machinery. Brunsell said she had her eyes on a box of Peanut Butter Patties. Whatever wasn’t claimed was going to be taken to PRISM.
Though the River Valleys cookie sales have ended, cookies are still available for purchase online through other councils. Donation orders can also be made. For more information, visit smartcookiesdirectship.com
