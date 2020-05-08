The U.S. Department of Education has named Golden Valley’s School of Engineering and Arts a 2020 Green Ribbon School. The school shares the award with 39 other schools across the country and is the only school honoree in Minnesota.
Schools that earn this recognition demonstrate significant achievement in the three pillars of the award: reducing environmental impact, improving health and wellness and providing effective environmental education.
SEA is one of Robbinsdale Area School District’s three K-5 magnet elementary schools, rooted in the STEAM philosophy (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math).
SEA was nominated for the award by the Minnesota Department of Education. “Now more than ever, I am inspired by the innovation and creativity of our school communities,” said Mary Cathryn Ricker, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner. “Congratulations to Robbinsdale School of Engineering and Arts on this prestigious recognition. Thank you for your important efforts toward a better, more sustainable future for Minnesota and the world,” she continued.
SEA opened in 2012. Staff members have worked to reestablish native plants, orchards and gardens on the grounds and do not use irrigation. Seventy-five percent of the property is devoted to ecologically-beneficial use. Additionally, staff have worked collaboratively to reduce water consumption and solid waste, with a diversion rate of 56%.
Teachers are frequently found outdoors, teaching math, language arts, music, art, physical education and science combined with outdoor experiences. The students tend to chickens, butterfly gardens, a pumpkin patch, a fruit orchard, a vegetable garden and the school forest.
-Compiled by Alaina Rooker
