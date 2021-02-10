Requirements to how pets are handled in public will be considered by the Golden Valley City Council at the Feb. 16 meeting. Specifically, the council will decide whether pets must be leashed regardless of whether they respond to voice commands.
The current ordinance allows pets to be off-leash in public spaces if they can be controlled by voice commands.
The City Council began discussing the issue in 2020, but due to significant public debate opted to collect more information before making a decision. A survey, hosted by the city, found that the majority of respondents both supported a leash requirement for all pets in public, and that the leash should be a maximum of 6 feet.
A draft of the ordinance was posted Feb. 12 at goldenvalleymn.gov. The ordinance will receive its first reading Feb. 16, and will require a second reading at a later meeting to be considered for formal adoption.
