Every year in January, the Golden Valley City Council meets to reflect on accomplishments from the previous year and set goals for the coming year. Last year was uniquely challenging, and we want to thank you, Golden Valley, for rallying together and supporting each other as we navigated both the challenges and uncertainty of COVID-19 and the civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd.
The City of Golden Valley’s mission is to deliver high-quality, responsive services to ensure our community remains a vibrant and welcoming environment in which to live, work, and play. We’re proud to say we were well prepared to do what it took to keep our community safe while continuing to provide essential services during the pandemic—from DMV services to online parks and rec programming for kids.
Although we were already working to advance racial equity and justice in our community, last summer’s civil unrest across the country underscored the urgency of this work. To help meet the goals outlined in our equity plan, we hired an equity and inclusion manager to lead these efforts. The city was also instrumental in developing the Just Deeds Coalition, a group of community stakeholders committed to acknowledging and addressing systemic racism in housing. In addition, our legislative priorities support a ban on the debunked and harmful practice of conversion therapy, important environmental and infrastructure work, and police arbitration reform.
To maintain an open and transparent relationship with the community, the city developed an online dashboard for the police department that outlines training policies and procedures, activity, and crime in Golden Valley. We also established the Police Commission Task Force to help define the authority and function of a new police commission that will be more nimble in recruiting diverse police candidates and more responsive to citizen policing concerns.
In November, we deepened our commitment to affordable housing by funding the Housing and Redevelopment Authority with a proposed a $72,000 tax levy and $90,000 of its own housing fund monies. This will help the HRA accomplish our economic development and housing goals in 2021, including preserving existing affordable housing and funding new affordable housing opportunities. Meanwhile, work continued on the downtown study and transit and infrastructure initiatives, which included obtaining state funding for safety improvements at the Highway 55/Douglas Drive intersection.
Looking ahead to 2021, we have an ambitious list of goals. At our January planning session, we created action steps for the coming year that pair with each of the city’s five organizational priorities. These include continuing with HRA initiatives (strategic development and redevelopment), establishing a Historic Preservation Commission (effective governance), continuing transit initiatives like bus rapid transit and light rail (infrastructure maintenance and enhancement), updating the infrastructure renewal plan and exploring all possible financial tools (financial wellness), and continuing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives (community affairs).
The complete goals session presentation, along with the city’s 2021 legislative priorities, are available at goldenvalleymn.gov/council. For more information, contact the city manager’s office at 763-593-8006.
Golden Valley is an amazing, engaged community. We look forward to hearing your ideas and feedback as the City continues to provide the high-quality service you expect while we tackle the issues of today and plan for tomorrow.
The Golden Valley City Council includes Mayor Shep Harris and Councilmembers Larry Fonnest, Maurice Harris, Gillian Rosenquist and Kimberly Sanberg.
