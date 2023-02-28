Three new people were approved to join various boards in Golden Valley.

A motion carried on the Feb. 21 City Council meeting to appoint Scott Seys, Imara Hixon and Pamela Wandzel to various commissions in Golden Valley.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments