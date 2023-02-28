Three new people were approved to join various boards in Golden Valley.
A motion carried on the Feb. 21 City Council meeting to appoint Scott Seys, Imara Hixon and Pamela Wandzel to various commissions in Golden Valley.
According to the City of Golden Valley, “Golden Valley Boards and Commissions are advisory bodies to the City Council, charged with the responsibility of researching, reviewing, and making recommendations on related issues.”
Seys joined the Open Space and Recreation Commission, which “advises, recommends, and assists Council in policies and plans relating to open space needs, parks and recreation programs, trail systems, and Brookview Golf Course.” Meetings are typically held the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Brookview, 316 Brookview S Parkway, Golden Valley.
Hixon is now part of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission, which “advises, recommends, and assists the Council in matters relating to diversity, equity, inclusion, and human rights.” Meetings are the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road.
Wandzel was added to the Planning Commission, which “advises, recommends, and assists Council in matters relating to planning and growth of the City, including issues relating to the social, economic, and physical environment.” They meet the second and fourth Mondays of each month at City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road.
There are seven different commissions in Golden Valley made up of volunteers. More details can be found at bit.ly/3XV9uxr.
