The Golden Valley Community Foundation capped its 10th year in service Thursday, May 20. To date, the nonprofit has helped raise and reinvest more than $500,000. The money has in turn supported “nonprofits, art installations, festivals, artists, youth programs, people in need, schools and open spaces,” the foundation wrote in a release.
In its earliest model, the foundation was a fundraising agent that awarded “Small Sparks” mini grants to residents interested in building community. Today, the foundation is known as the funding agent for the Golden Valley Arts and Music Festival, Golden Valley Arts, Global Golden Valley, the Sustainability Initiative and Sustainability Day, the GVCF COVID-19 Relief fund, Volunteer Fair and Movies in the Parks.
The foundation is a partner of Golden Valley PRIDE, Market in the Valley and Sweet Potato Comfort Pie.
To celebrate the anniversary, the foundation’s board of director’s has agreed to match up to $15,000 in donations received by July 15.
“The support the community has given us and the volunteers who have joined with us is both impressive and humbling,” said foundation chair Dean Penk. “From an initial idea of funding startup small spark ideas to creating an investment bank of funds for the benefit of the community is exciting. We are able to do this by the generous support of our community of individuals and families, businesses and nonprofits.”
Info: gvcfoundation.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.