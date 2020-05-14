In an effort to fund nearby programs aiding those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Valley Human Services Commission voted to donate $46,500 at the April 28 meeting. The Golden Valley City Council discussed the donation at the May 5 meeting.
Donations were to PRISM, $12,500; Dinner at your Door, $5,500; Sojourner Project, $5,000; Senior Services HOME, $4,500; Crisis Nursery, $3,000; Senior Services Outreach, $3,000; The Bridge for Youth, $3,000; HUG, $3,000; Resource West, $3,000; TreeHouse, $2,000; and Community Mediation, $2,000.
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said she sat in on the meeting, and was “proud” of the commission’s action.
“Thank you to the HRC for being proactive and being responsive in this very challenging time for many members of our commumity,” Sanberg said. “They were very thoughtful on what organizations to support.”
She said that special attention was paid to organizations that were responding to the most “pressing needs” amid the pandemic, like food and housing.
With the allocation, the commission is less than $1,000 over its mandatory fund balance of $134,754. The required funds are dictated in the group’s bylaws, and can be granted an exception by the city council. However, the funds don’t need to balance with the minimum until Dec. 31.
The commission recently donated another $78,500 for its annual giving initiative, and many of the same local programs were benefited by the donation. Councilmember Larry Fonnest wondered whether the commission would be able to raise enough money to give what the programs have come to expect in 2021.
“The fund itself is reliant on certain community-based group activities like the fun run, golf classic, lawn bowling and pull tabs sold at restaurants,” he said. “I’m a little concerned that depending on the length of this pandemic ... the fund may not be as generous as in years past.”
Sanberg said the commission had worked closely with Sue Virnig, the city’s finance director, to ensure the proper amount of funds would be reserved to maintain the minimum fund balance by the December deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.