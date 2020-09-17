P217CO_GVsands1.JPG

Amy Sands monoprint “Revolution XXXVIII” is currently featured in the 2020 International Biennial Print Exhibit at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts.

This summer, printmaking artist Amy Sands had work selected to appear in the 2020 International Biennial Print Exhibit at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts. Sands was one of four American artists featured in the exhibit of 164 submissions. The exhibit is the result of a rigorous juried process that began with 1,220 artist submissions in 80 countries.

Sands’ work has been on display at the museum since July. The exhibit closes Sept. 27.

The exhibit has taken place at the museum since 1983, is the first of its kind in Taiwan and one of several across the world.

According to a release: “The biennial aims to bring together outstanding and creative print arts worldwide by establishing a platform for exchange through an open-call international competition and exhibition, thereby enriching diverse development in the print arts and fostering its growth. The event owes its success to enthusiastic response and support from international printmakers and has evolved into a celebrated occasion for international exchange in the print arts community.”

View a virtual tour of the museum at bit.ly/3k3sZk4.

