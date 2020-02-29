Top-seeded and fourth-ranked Park Center girls basketball moved on to the 5AAAA section final Feb. 29 with a 69-57 win over Champlin Park at Anoka High School.
The Pirates and Rebels were tied at 16-16 in the first half before Park Center ended the half on a 7-0 run.
The Pirates led by as many as 14 points in the second half until Champlin Park cut the lead to six.
Senior guard/Forward Adalia McKenzie took over at the end however with 13 points in the final five minutes. She finished with 38 points.
Senior guard Lauren Frost added 11 points, and senior guard Aaliyah Ragulen finished with 10. Eighth-grade guard Alivia McGill chipped in eight points.
Champlin Park sophomore guard Amelia Valentino led the Rebels with 17 points, and senior guard Izzy Quick and freshman guard Nicole Lillard had 10 and nine points, respectively.
Sophomore guard Mikaelah Counce added eight, and junior forward Maya Fitzpatrick chipped in seven.
