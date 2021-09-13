Theatre Elision is staging its fourth production of “Ghost Quartet,” a song cycle about love, death and whiskey from Dave Malloy, the Tony-nominated creator of the Broadway hit “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.”
In “Ghost Quartet,” a camera breaks and four friends drink in an interwoven tale spanning seven centuries, with a murderous sister, a treehouse astronomer, a bear, a subway, and the ghost of Thelonious Monk.
The production will feature Christine Wade, Kellen McMillen, Tristen Sima and Abilene Olson, with Harrison Wade on the keyboard.
Direction and Design is by Lindsay Fitzgerald.
The story draws from several fairy tales and ghost stories, including “Snow-White and Rose-Red,” Edgar Allen Poe’s “Fall of the House of Usher,” and “One Thousand and One Nights” (commonly known as “Arabian Nights”).
There may also be some Princess Zelda references the audience might recognize. Cast members present the story and music as a “concept album” and accompany themselves on keyboard, ukulele, guitar, mandolin, banjo, autoharp, dulcimer and 9,000 percussion instruments.
This 90-minute musical is performed with no intermission and all shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Opening night is Friday, Oct. 29. Other performances will be held Monday, Nov. 1 (pay what you can night); Wednesday, Nov. 3; Thursday, Nov. 4; Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6.
Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test result within 72 hours of the performance is required for entry into Elision Playhouse for this production.
This will be checked at the door before entry. Face coverings will also be required, including during the performance. Face coverings may be removed while drinking.
Theatre Elision is located at 6105 42nd Ave. N., Crystal.
For ticketing information, visit trimurl.co/yX0dzA
For information about this show, visit trimurl.co/YS9zgl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.