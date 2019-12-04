The season of giving is here and several local clubs, organizations, and business are hosting their annual giving initiatives like toy, food, and hygiene drives.
Read on to find a nearby drive. Of course, this list is not complete. There are many more events and celebrations accepting donations this time of year, so be sure to look for them on holiday outings.
1. PRISM’s Holiday Toy Shoppe
Food shelf, thrift shop and organizer of hyper-local giving initiatives PRISM Minneapolis will conclude its annual Holiday Toy Shoppe drive Dec. 13.
PRISM serves residents of Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, New Hope, Crystal and a portion of Plymouth. Every year, the drive gets toys into the hands of more than 1,000 children.
The organization seeks unwrapped gifts for all ages to be delivered at their headquarters at 1220 Zane Ave. N., Golden Valley. This includes toys, dolls, clothing, electronics and gift cards. A list of most desired items can be found at prismmpls.org/holidaytoyshoppe.
An Amazon wish list has also been set up at tinyurl.com/PRISMtoydrive. Donors can choose their gift on the list, check out and send it to PRISM’s address.
People can also give the gift of time to PRISM by helping distribute the toys Dec. 14 at Valley Community Presbyterian Church, 3100 Lilac Drive N, Golden Valley. Helpers will be needed to sort donations, set up and tear down, as well as for distribution. Volunteers must be 12 or older. To sign up, email klytle@prismmpls.org.
PRISM is also dependent on donations to the food shelf. The organization is always accepting nonperishable food and hygiene items, volunteer commitments and monetary donations to support its housing assistance, birthday gift and back-to-school programs. Visit prismmpls.org to learn more.
2. Toys for Tots
The Golden Valley Police Department’s Toys For Tots collection is an annual tradition in collaboration with multiple police departments. On the last collection day, participating departments meet in Golden Valley, load their cruisers with donated gifts and parade to the KARE 11 drop-off site.
To donate, bring new, unwrapped toys to the police station at 7700 Golden Valley Road by 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Monetary donations are not accepted in this drive.
For more information, contact Commander Steve Johnson at 763-512-2502.
3. City of New Hope food and toy drive
Two drives are taking place through Thursday, Dec. 12, at the new police station and city hall building at 4401 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope.
Unopened, nonperishable food items or checks can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the city hall entrance. The food donations will be sent to North Suburban Emergency Response (NEAR) for distribution to families before the holidays. NEAR benefits the cities of New Hope and Crystal and a portion of Robbinsdale, and is a member of The Food Group, Second Harvest Food Bank and Hunger Solutions Minnesota.
New, unwrapped toys, as well as monetary donations for the annual Shop with a Cop event, can be dropped off at the New Hope Police Station lobby any time of day. Toys will be donated to both NEAR and Toys for Tots.
4. Be a Santa to a Senior in Golden Valley
The Golden Valley Fire Department partners with Home Instead Senior Care to provide gifts for seniors who might not otherwise receive any gifts during the holidays. To participate, visit the Golden Valley Starbucks at 7802 Olson Memorial Highway, pick a bulb from the tree, and bring back the requested gift before Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The gifts will be delivered Saturday, Dec. 14, by the Golden Valley Fire Family, a group of firefighters and their families. For more information, contact the department at 763-593-8055.
5. Golden Valley Shop with a Cop
A collaboration between the Golden Valley Police Department and Noble Elementary School, Shop with a Cop provides children in need with Target gift cards to be used for family gifts during the holiday season. Children spend an evening shopping with officers and other police staff members, followed by dinner and gift-wrapping.
To donate a Target gift card before Tuesday, Dec. 10, contact the department at 763-593-8079.
6. Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce Toy Drive
The Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce annual holiday food and toy drive will run through Monday, Dec. 9.
Food donations will benefit PRISM and NEAR. Toy donations will benefit area women’s shelters.
Food and toy donations are accepted at these chamber member businesses: ACE Hardware, Broadway Awards, Citizens Independent Bank, the City of Robbinsdale (city hall), Copperfield Hill, Farmers Insurance – Janke, Go Health Chiropractic, Hy-Vee of Robbinsdale, Nonna Rosa’s Ristorante Italiano, Strait Stuff, Wicked Wort Brewing (food items).
Items in greatest demand include toys for teenagers, canned milk, canned yams, cranberry sauce, stuffing, canned chicken and tuna, sweet potatoes, flour, sugar, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, pasta sauce, soups with meat and green beans.
For more information, contact the chamber at 763-531-1279.
7. Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in Golden Valley
Another opportunity to give to PRISM with a entertainment twist is happening Wednesday, Dec. 11: the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. A train decked out in thousands of holiday lights will pull into the Golden Hills Drive crossing at 4:45 p.m., and at 5 p.m., a train car will open to reveal a live concert of holiday music.
Entering its 21st year, the train uses music and community spirit to raise money and generate healthy food donations for food banks in communities along the railway’s network. Since 1999, the program has raised nearly $12 million and collected 4.5 million pounds of food for shelves across North America. Cash, nonperishable food, and unwrapped toy donations for PRISM will be taken during the event.
If you can’t make the Golden Valley stop – don’t fret! More stops will be made in the Twin Cities and west metro, and donations will be given to that locale’s corresponding food shelf. For more information, visit cpr.ca/holiday-train.
