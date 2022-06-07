P209CO_ROnewacq.JPG

Work now on view at Gallery 5004 includes this 1934 oil on canvas painting by Charles St. Pierre titled “Back Alley.”

 (SUBMITTED ART)

Fine art by a number of Minnesota artists is on display at Galley 5004 now through Sunday, June 26 at 5004 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

The gallery features recently acquired artwork by 25 prominent Minnesota artists. Work is also for sale.

Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit gallery5004.com.

