Officials at the Gallery 5004 report that, after a brief hiatus, they plan to begin installing monthly art shows in April. The gallery had been offering appointment-only viewings of the collections in its inventory due to the pandemic, but had not opened any artist exhibits.

The gallery is in its ninth year at 5004 42nd Ave. N. in Robbinsdale. For more information or to view its inventory, visit gallery5004.com.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments