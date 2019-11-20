FICO will host a free consumer financial education event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at in the North Hennepin Community College Center for Business and Technology, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

Attendees will hear first-hand from FICO experts about the myths and facts surrounding FICO scores and will have to opportunity to get private, one-on-one coaching with local credit counselors and develop a plan specific to their financial health and goals.

Rep. Dean Phillips is expected to attend the event.

Space is limited. To register, visit scoreabetterfuture.com.

