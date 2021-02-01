On Feb. 5 and 6, nearly 1,000 dental professional from more than 50 clinics will volunteer to give free dental care to children in need through a partnership with Give Kids A Smile. The services will extend locally to three clinics in Golden Valley, Brooklyn Park and Robbinsdale.
Clinics offering free services include Park Dental Edinbrook in Brooklyn Park, Bassett Creek Dental in Golden Valley and Community Dental Care Robbinsdale.
According to the Minnesota Dental Association, which organizes the program, the majority of Minnesota children enrolled in Medicaid have not received dental services in the past year. A possible explanation of why this occurs: Minnesota also ranks among the lowest-in-the-nation for reimbursement of government dental program fees.
Youth in particular face many dental challenges as they grow up. According to the CDC, nearly one in five children between 5 and 11 have at least one untreated cavity in their baby teeth, and tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases that happen to children in the Unites States.
To schedule, call United Way at 211 or visit mndental.org. No eligibility questions will be asked in an effort to remove barriers to care and volunteers speaking multiple languages will be available at many location to help with language barriers. However, patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. CDC guidelines will be followed for the entirety of the clinic visit.
To date, Give Kids A Smile dentists have provided free care to more than 80,000 children and donated services valued at more than $24 million over the past 18 years.
