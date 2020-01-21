Cedrick Frazier, a New Hope resident and City Council member, has announced his bid for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 45A seat in the 2020 general election. The seat is currently held by Lyndon Carlson, who has announced his retirement after 48 years serving the district.
The district serves Crystal, New Hope and the eastern portion of Plymouth.
Frazier said he will seek the DFL endorsement. His goal is to formulate policies that reduce education and economic disparities for the district and beyond.
“As a third generation union member and the grandson of a union leader, I particularly recognize the importance of advocating for legislation that will secure the hard fought gains of the working class in our state,” he wrote on his campaign website.
Frazier is an attorney for the Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office, and a union side labor attorney for Education Minnesota. He has also worked with the Coalition to Increase Teachers of Color and American Indian Teachers.
Frazier grew up in Chicago, and settled in Minnesota after he attended the University of Minnesota-Morris. He lives with his wife of six years and three daughters in the Parkview neighborhood in New Hope. One daughter is college-bound and the others are enrolled in the Robbinsdale School District.
Info: cedrickfrazier.com
