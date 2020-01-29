Memorial Blood Centers will host several blood drives in the community this February.
To donate, candidates must be in good health, be 17 or older (those age 16 must have a signed parental consent form), be free of antibiotics for at least 24 hours unless taken for preventative reasons, and be symptom free of a cold or flu for at least 72 hours.
Walk-ins are welcome, appointments encouraged at mbc.org.
