Voters of Brooklyn Center – have you been checking out the candidates? Not much out there yet, only two city council candidates have been door knocking that I know of.

I do believe April Graves as Mayor will do her best to bring us back to normal in our city.

As council candidates, Dan Jerzak who actually works for the city has much knowledge on the happenings in the last 14 years. He will have the history and understand what needs to be changed.

Teneshia Kragness as a financial commission member 12 years and Chair the last 4 years, knows about the money, and where it is needed and where it went lately.

Again knowledge and understanding is what we need on our City Council. The Primary Election in August will give us the right direction for the change we need.

Myrna Kragness Kauth

Brooklyn Center

Editor’s note: Myrna Kragness Kauth was Mayor of Brooklyn Center from 1995-2006.

