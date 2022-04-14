Forest Eidbo has announced his plan to run for the Section II seat on the Crystal City Council.

The Section II seat, which represents the northern half of Crystal, is currently held by Councilmember Olga Parsons.

Eidbo works for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and is the at-large commissioner for the Crystal Parks Commission.

According to Eidbo, he is running for Crystal City Council with four main goals: stronger commitments to equity; safer streets for residents to walk, bike and enjoy their neighborhoods; more investment in strategic infrastructure to compete for new businesses and residents; and a focus on logical nuanced policy.

“I grew up playing at Crystal parks and eating at Crystal restaurants. This community was instrumental in my childhood, which is why I am so excited about the opportunity to give back to the city as the next Section II council member,” Eidbo said. “We’re in a more competitive west metro than when I grew up and if we want to successfully compete with neighboring cities for businesses and residents, we need to put our best foot forward. That is why I am running to make Crystal an even better place to live by improving safety along our busy roads, creating an attractive business environment and furthering meaningful equity and inclusion goals.”

For more information about Eidbo, visit forestforcrystal.com.

