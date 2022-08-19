The filing period for the general election ended Aug. 16. This includes filing for a special election for the Ward 1 seat on the Robbinsdale City Council.

For Robbinsdale City Council Ward 1, Raymond Blackledge, Lucas Harris, Noah Kolkman, Regan Murphy and Patrick Naillon have filed.

