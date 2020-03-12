Theatre staff will continue to monitor the situation
Those at Theatre Elision, 6105 42nd Ave. N., Crystal, are monitoring the news about COVID-19 and the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health regarding both this virus, as well as the flu and common cold.
The production of “First Lady Suite” is scheduled to open Thursday, March 19, and as of now, that opening is scheduled to be held.
Those at the theatre are also taking the following steps:
• Diligently cleaning Elision Playhouse and will do so immediately before and after every performance. This includes all surfaces and high touch areas.
• Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance to the playhouse, the ticketing desk and the entrance to the main stage area for use.
• Self-service water service and concessions have been suspended. Bottled water will be available.
• The theatre will be going “paperless” for ticketing. You do not need to print a ticket - and we will not take it from you. Your name will be on our list at the ticketing desk. Just check in when you arrive.
• We are asking our performers and staff to refrain from any physical contact - but we will happily give you a wave.
• We are asking patrons who are not feeling well to stay at home and contact us about refunding or exchanging a ticket.
The theatre staff have prepared and hope patrons will be able to attend.
The performances will have fewer than 120 people in attendance, and patrons can rest assured that the theatre will operate carefully with the interests of all performers, staff and patrons top of mind.
The theatre will continue to monitor the situation and will keep patrons informed of any changes. Updates will also be posted on the theatre’s website at www.theatreelision.com.
Info: Email theatreelision@gmail.com.
