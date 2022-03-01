Minnetonka Community Ed hosted the first Tonka Top Chef competition Feb. 12 at Minnetonka High School. First place went to Grayden Diessner, a fourth grader at Groveland Elementary; second place was awarded to Maggie Larson, also a fourth grader at Groveland Elementary; and third place went to Josie Micklethun, a fifth grader at Minnewashta Elementary.
Minnetonka Community Education hosted the first Tonka Top Chef competition Feb. 12 at Minnetonka High School.
There were 12 students, in grades 3-5, who were selected to compete after submitting videos of themselves cooking their own unique recipe.
They had up to 40 minutes to cook an omelet, which was then judged by three celebrity chefs including Gary Ezell, a chef at Joey Novas and Hazelwood; Curt Carpenter, Clear Springs Elementary principal; and Megan Newquist, a news anchor at KSTP.
Grayden made a ham with whipped egg whites omelet, which garnered these comments from the celebrity judges: “Love the bell peppers, fluffy omelet” and “all around perfect.”
Maggie made a traditional omelet that was said to be a “fresh omelet,” “very smooth in flavor,” and “simple, very flavorful, perfectly done.”
Josie created a vegetarian omelet, which judges said: “wow on presentation,” “love the sour cream, beautiful spinach garnish.”
Anna Oasheim, program manager for Minnetonka Community Education, hopes to make this an annual event.
“It was such a joy to see the students have so much fun with the competition,” Oasheim said. “The place smelled amazing and definitely made it hard, as I didn’t have breakfast that morning. The contestants were confident and each had a plan in mind when they entered to compete.”
