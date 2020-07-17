To the Editor:
We are members of the Robbinsdale Area Schools’ Financial Advisory Council. We write to express our views regarding the recently completed forensic state audit. The Office of the State Auditor recently issued a report concluding that there were no systemic problems uncovered and no findings of wrongdoing by any individual.
The cost of the audit, which is paid by the school district, is around $69,000. There was also an enormous amount of district staff time in providing documents, interviews and other information to the state.
The recommendations made are reasonable and, in most cases, already reflected in policies of the district. For example, the report recommends that the district balance its budgets and increase the general fund balance. This is something that is already recognized as extremely important and receives much focus from the FAC and the School Board. The district’s goals for the fund balance have been dramatically impacted by changing enrollments and significant increases in expenditures. The FAC has reviewed the current and proposed budgets and is confident that all efforts are being made to achieve balanced budgets and increase the general fund balance as circumstances will allow.
Many of the items in the audit report are items that are covered every year in our regular audit. Each year, that report identifies general and specific areas for improvement. The School Board and the FAC carefully review these annual audit results and, if appropriate, implement new policies. We are confident that the same will be done with the recommendations in the forensic state audit.
Transparency is important to the FAC. We make many requests to the district and have always been provided with information requested. Council meetings are open to the public and we welcome input from residents. While we are very pleased with the results of the state audit, our work will continue. There are very important matters that we are focusing on now. These are challenging times but parents, taxpayers and community residents can be assured much attention is being focused on the financial condition of our district.
Gregg Fishbein, Plymouth
Lennie Kaufman, New Hope
Barry Rogers, Robbinsdale
Earl Hoffman, Golden Valley
Howard Schwartz, Golden Valley
Terry Swanson, New Hope
