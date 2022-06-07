It looks to be a standard election year for local city council races, and an exceptionally non-competitive one for state representatives representing the cities of New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale.
The filing period for several offices on the ballot this fall, from the Robbinsdale, New Hope and Crystal city councils to the race for governor, closed May 31.
The most congested local election appears to be for Ward 3 Robbinsdale City Council. The opposite can be said about races for County Commissioner District 2 and House Representatives 43A and 43B, as all three seats are only being pursued by incumbents.
The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Local races
In Robbinsdale, the Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats are up for election on the City Council. In Ward 3, Jonathan Healy, Mia Z Parisian, David Robins, Jenn Strater, David Ulbrich and Christopher B. Wreh have filed for office. In Ward 4, Pat Backen, Rebecca Johnson, Kyle Kirchner and Aaron Wagner have filed for office. Ward 3 is currently occupied by George Selman and Ward 4 is occupied by Backen.
In New Hope, five have filed for two at-large seats. Filers include Michael J. Daly II, Don Siler and Joseph W. Theuri, John A. Elder and Jonathan D. London. Elder and London currently occupy the two seats up for election.
In Crystal, three seats are up for election: Section II, Ward 1 and Ward 2. Forest Eidbo and Tony Sumnicht have filed for the Section II seat; Albin Andolshek and Therese Kiser have filed for the Ward 1 seat; and Brendan Banks and Traci Kamish have filed for the Ward 2 seat. The Section II seat is currently occupied by Olga Parsons, Ward 1 is occupied by Kiser, and Ward 2 is occupied by Banks.
County races
The only filer in the race for Hennepin County Commissioner, District 2 is incumbent Irene Fernando.
Seven have filed for Hennepin County Attorney: Martha Holton Dimick, Jarvis Jones, Tad Jude, Mary Moriarty, Paul Ostrow, Saraswati Singh and Ryan Winkler. The seat is currently occupied by Mike Freeman, who has previously announced his retirement from the position.
Three have filed in the race for Hennepin County Sheriff: Joseph Banks, Jai Hanson and Dawanna Witt. The seat is currently occupied by David Hutchinson, who has previously announced that he will not seek re-election following a drunk-driving crash in December.
State races
In the State Senator District 43 race, incumbent and DFLer Ann H. Rest has filed, as has Andrew Thomas Schuler in the Legal Marijuana Now party.
The only filer in the State Representative District 43A race is incumbent Cedrick R. Frazier, and the only filer in the State Representative 43B race is Mike Freiberg.
In the race for Governor and Lt. Governor, nine have filed including incumbents and DFLers Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan. Ole Savior and Julia M. Parker have also filed for the DFL ticket. Republican filers include Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow; Scott Jensen and Matt Birk; and Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards. Two groups have filed under the “Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis” party: Steve Patterson and Matt Huff, and Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann. Another two groups have filed under the “Legal Marijuana Now” ticket: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck, and Chris Wright and L. C. Lawrence Converse.
Four have filed for Minnesota Secretary of State, including incumbent and DFLer Steve Simon. Other filers are DFLer Steve Carlson, Republican Kim Crockett and Republican Erik van Mechelen.
Four have filed for State Auditor, including incumbent and DFLer Julie Blaha. Other filers include Republican Ryan Wilson, Will Finn with the “Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis” party, and Tim Davis with the Legal Marijuana Now party.
Five have filed for Attorney General, including incumbent and DFLer Keith Ellison. Other filers include republicans Sharon Anderson, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow, and DFLer Bill Dahn.
Federal races
In U.S. Representative District 5, currently occupied by Ilhan Omar, eight have filed for office. That includes Republicans Cicely Davis, Guy T. Gaskin and Royce White, and DFLers Omar, AJ Kern, Albert Ross, Don Samuels and Nate Schluter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.