Filing opens Tuesday, May 19, for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County, Three Rivers Park District and city and school board elections. The filing period will be open until Tuesday, June 2.
Races on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election and possibly the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary include the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Tina Smith, all Congressional District seats and all Minnesota House and Senate seats. Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
The Hennepin County Board seats in District 1, 5, 6 and 7 are up for election.
The District 1, 3 and 5 seats on the Three Rivers Park Board will be on the ballot. Get more information at hennepin.us/residents#elections.
Voters in Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope will vote in city council elections.
New Hope
In New Hope, the mayor and two council seats, all four-year terms, are up for election this year.
The terms of Mayor Kathi Hemken and Councilmembers Andy Hoffe and Cedrick Frazier expire at the end of 2020.
Candidate filings can be accomplished by appointment by calling 763-531-5111 or by mail (if the affidavit is received by the June 2 deadline). Due to COVID-19, city officials recommend filing by mail. The affidavit of candidacy form is available at newhopemn.gov. Candidates can mail the notarized affidavit and $5 filing fee to New Hope City Clerk, 4401 Xylon Ave N, New Hope, MN 55428. A drop-off box is available at City Hall in lieu of mailing.
If three or more candidates file for mayor or five or more residents file for the two city council seats, a local primary will be Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Crystal
In Crystal, the mayor and council seats, all four-year terms, in Section 1 and Wards 3 and 4 are up for election in 2020:
The terms of Mayor Jim Adams and Councilmembers Nancy LaRoche, John Budziszewski and Julie Deshler expire at the end of the year.
At the time of this publication, city offices are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about filing, contact the city clerk’s office by emailing Chrissy.Serres@crystalmn.gov or calling 763-531-1145.
Robbinsdale
In Robbinsdale, the mayor and council seats in Wards 1 and 2 are up for election in 2020:
The four-year terms of Mayor Regan Murphy and Councilmembers Bill Blonigan and Dan Rogan expire at the end of the year.
If there are more than two candidates for any of the three positions, there will be a primary election Aug. 11. The top two candidates will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3.
Robbinsdale City Hall offices are open and filing is easiest done with a traditional walk-in visit. If a filer prefers to not file in person, they can contact Assistant City Manager John Tingley at jtingley@ci.robbinsdale.mn.us or call 763-531-1253.
Robbinsdale Schools board
Candidates for board seats for Robbinsdale Area Schools will file during the later filing period, Tuesday, July 28, to Tuesday, Aug. 11. Three members will be elected to the board for four-year terms in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election.
The current terms of board members John Vento, Helen Bassett and Sherry Tyrrell expire at the end of 2020.
