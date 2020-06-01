The filing period for various local offices ends June 2. This year, elections will be held for open seats in the U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County, Three Rivers Park District and city and school board elections. This includes city council elections in the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale.
The filing period closed June 2, after this edition went to press. This is a list of filings through May 29.
City races
In New Hope, the mayor and two council seats, all four-year terms, are up for election this year. As of press time, incumbent mayor Kathi Hemken has filed for mayor, as has current city Councilmember Jonathan London. Austin Berger, Zachary Snabes, Ron Stoffel and incumbent Andy Hoffe are running for the two open seats on the New Hope City Council. The seats are currently occupied by Hoffe and Cedrick Frazier, who has announced his candidacy for MN House 45A.
If filing information was not updated as of press time, the New Hope races will not require a Tuesday, Aug. 11 primary. Primary elections are needed if three or more candidates file for mayor or five or more residents file for the two city council seats.
In Crystal, the mayor and council seats from Section I, Ward 3 and Ward 4 are up for election. Two candidates have filed for mayor: incumbent Jim Adams and Steve Adams. Incumbent Section I councilmember Nancy LaRoche has filed. In Ward 3, incumbent John Budziszewski and Tony Sumnicht have filed. In Ward 4, David Cummings, James Einfeldt-Brown and Eric Wilhelm have filed.
In Robbinsdale, the mayor and council seats from Ward 1 and 2 are both up for election. Two current city councilmembers, Pat Backen and Bill Blonigan, have filed for the mayor’s seat, along with Steve Person. Current mayor Regan Murphy announced earlier this year he did not plan to run for re-election.
In Ward 1, Charles Austinson and Tyler Kline have filed, and in Ward 3, Rachel Benson, Vincent John Ella, Jason Greenburg, Isaac Jahraus and Chad May have filed. The current council member for Ward 1 is Blonigan and George Selman represents Ward 3. Backen’s Ward 4 council seat is not currently up for election.
Candidates for board seats for Robbinsdale Area Schools do not file until Tuesday, July 28, to Tuesday, Aug. 11. Three members will be elected to the board for four-year terms in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. The current terms of board members John Vento, Helen Bassett and Sherry Tyrrell expire at the end of 2020.
The seat for Hennepin County Commissioner District 1 is also open. Jeff Lunde and De’Vonna Pittman have filed. The seat was previously held by Mike Opat, who previously announced he would not seek re-election.
For the Three Rivers Park Board of Commissioners, only incumbents have filed (Marge Beard for District 1 and Dan Freeman for District 3).
State races
Seats up for election in the Minnesota House of Representatives include districts 45A, 45B and 46A. District 45B representative Mike Freiberg is unopposed, as is District 46A representative Ryan Winkler. In District 45A, three have filed: Republican Jesse Pfliger, and DFLers Daonna Depoister and Cedrick Frazier. Incumbent and longtime representative Lyndon Carlson previously announced that he would not run for re-election to the District 45A seat this fall.
At the state senate, both districts 45 and 46 are up for election. District 45 has seen the filings of incumbent and DFLer Ann Rest as well as Andy Schuler with the Legal Marijuana Now party. Incumbent Ron Latz is the only one who has filed for the district 46 seat.
Federal races
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and six challengers, Kevin O’Connor, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Oliver Steinberg, Cynthia Gail, James Reibestein and Steve Carlson, have filed as candidates for U.S. Senate seat. O’Connor is a Legal Marijuana Now candidate, Steinberg has filed as a Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis candidate, Carney, Reibestein and Gail as Republicans and Carlson as a DFL candidate.
DFLers Les Lester and Antone Melton-Meaux, Republican Lacy Johnson and Michael Moore, a Legal Marijuana Now candidate, have filed in Congressional District 5.
For final filing information, visit candidates.sos.state.mn.us.
-Compiled by Alaina Rooker
