Filing opens Tuesday, May 19, for U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County, Three Rivers Park District and city and school board elections. The filing period will be open until Tuesday, June 2.
Races on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election and possibly the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary include the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Tina Smith, all Congressional District seats and all Minnesota House and Senate seats. Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
The Hennepin County Board seats in District 1, 5, 6 and 7 are up for election.
The District 1, 3 and 5 seats on the Three Rivers Park Board will be on the ballot. Get more information at hennepin.us/residents#elections.
Voters in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park will vote in city council elections.
Voters in Brooklyn Center, Osseo, and Robbinsdale school districts will select board members.
Brooklyn Center
The Brooklyn Center City Council will have two seats up for election in 2020. Individuals who are eligible and desire to become a candidate for council must file an affidavit of candidacy, along with the $25 filing fee or petition in place of filing fee. Due to COVID-19, filing for office will take place in the following manner: schedule an appointment with the City Clerk by phone 763-569-3306 or by email at cityclerk@ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
Appointments will be scheduled beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, and ending 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. City offices will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
Brooklyn Park
The city of Brooklyn Park is electing three city council members as part of the General Election. There will be one council member for each of the three districts up for election. Members serve a four-year term.
Those who are interested will need to fill out an affidavit of candidacy and a nominating petition. If more than two candidates file for each office, a primary election will be held on Aug. 11.
Candidates will be required to collect 25 signatures from registered voters in their district. Candidate packets will be available starting Monday, May 11.
To file in-person, call City Clerk Devin Montero at 763-493-8180 to set up an appointment between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall. Applications will be accepted between May 19 and June 2.
Applicants will need to complete their nomination petition and affidavit of candidacy and sign them with a notary prior to arrival. If you need the City Clerk to notarize your documents, leave the signature blank. There is a $5 notary fee per document.
Bring $25 in cash or check for the candidate filing fee. Filing will be done at a safe distance. While at the clerk’s office, wear a protective mask and bring your own pen. The clerk will collect the fee and review the documents for completion.
Contact Montero with questions at 763-493-8180 or devin.montero@brooklynpark.org.
