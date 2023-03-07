Champlin Park High School was locked down today following a fight, according to Brooklyn Park Police.
In a community alert, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said that officers were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. to the school, located at 6025 109th Ave. N., on a report of a large disturbance.
“A large fight took place inside the school that involved students,” the alert reads. “A Brooklyn Park (School Resource Officer) who was on scene along with school staff quickly separated the parties fighting.”
A message sent to district parents from Champlin Park High School Principal Michael George said that the school “was in lockdown as a safety procedure for about 10 minutes today as school administration and our School Resource Officer processed an encounter with a known visitor in the school office area. No weapons were involved. All students and staff are safe.”
According to Jim Skelly, executive director of communications and public relations for Anoka-Hennepin Schools, "This was a situation near the school office that escalated at the same time students were going to be entering the area. This is why the school was put in lockdown - as a precaution to keep students out of the area so they could process the situation.”
Incorrect narratives regarding weapons and violence spread on social media, according to police.
“There were social media reports of a 'shooting,' and those reports are false,” the community alert reads.
Patrol officers responded to the school to assist during the incident.
“The school was put into lockdown for a short period of time while the situation was brought under control,” the community alert reads. “Several involved parties reported minor injuries as a result of the fight; those parties were treated on scene by paramedics. The involved parties were picked up by their parents. There were no arrests made. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”
George's message notes that data privacy laws limit the information that can be shared on the incident.
Lunch periods for some students were adjusted, George said.
“There were no weapons and the school day continued as expected,” Skelly said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.