Champlin Park High School was locked down today following a fight, according to Brooklyn Park Police.

In a community alert, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said that officers were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. to the school, located at 6025 109th Ave. N., on a report of a large disturbance.

