Feelings of fatigue, the surreal: All normal under current phenomenon

Have the past few weeks left you exhausted at the end of the day or presented you with a significant inability to focus? Jill Kozberg, the mental health director at Jewish Family and Children’s Service, said it might be time to step into her office–err, teleroom.
JFCS has suspended services at its buildings in Golden Valley and Minneapolis but continues to serve new and existing clients from the Jewish and broader communities. Right now, the organization is continuing its century of service through more creative means like teletherapy. Kozberg said conducting therapy sessions over the phone or via videochat was a goal, but the rollout was expedited due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Everyone is adjusting, both staff and clients,” she said. “In many ways, it is equivalent to how you work with someone in the office: We’re still focused on being able to identify needs and support them, whatever they may be.”
Now is a more important time than ever to be checking in with loved ones, and also understanding that their issues might not simply go away by hashing them out together.
“I think any time our circumstances change, that can be very unsettling,” said Kozberg. “People say, ‘Why can’t I just talk to my partner, or my buddy or my sister?’ In many ways, you can get the support you might be looking for from a loved one. One of the differences between that and professional support has to do with training, and the objectivity.”
Interestingly, speaking with someone who knows your personal experiences and tendencies all too well can lead to an amateur diagnosis of “what that person believes is good for you,” and the person opening up may feel that they are balancing their own mental health against a personal relationship. Mental health professionals “listen with a different ear,” Kozberg explained.
The surreal experience
In her 25th year at JFCS, Kozberg has employed that ear a lot. Her biggest piece of advice is to roll with emotions as they come, just as people have been adapting to rapid-fire changes in schooling, work and leisure.
“Know that you’re going to have a range of feelings and they’re going to come at you when you’re not expecting them to,” she said. “You’re going to be blindsided, but it’s very normal.”
Some people have described the pandemic as surreal; at times, intense and panic-inducing interspersed with periods of indifference and boredom. Kozberg said the phenomenon is normal and comes from a human tendency to “balance the worst-case scenario with what’s going on in the present.”
“Part of it is the enormity of all this, and part is the uncertainty, the ‘What’s going to happen, and for how long?’ We think about the ‘what ifs’ when it comes to food, money and illness,” she said. “But then we look around and even though everything is changing we know the world as we see it isn’t ending. We think, ‘I’m okay right now, my friends are okay.’ We get alarmed and we get calm.”
Kozberg said she is also starting to hear elements of grief in her sessions.
“There are some losses we are all sustaining,” she said.
Weddings have been postponed, jobs have been lost and family members have been sickened. School closings have forced students away from their classmates, and some are facing a graduation ceremony that will likely be far from ceremonious. Though those affected by these situations may understand their losses may pale in comparison to the deaths of others, it doesn’t mean that they should push those feelings of loss away.
Finally, a note on general fatigue: it’s normal, and can be coming from a lot of things, even things that were there before this pandemic started. If you’re wading through the rubble of what day-to-day life used to be (maybe for several years), it might be time to establish a “new normal” for the interim.
“We crave routine, even if we don’t think we do,” said Kozberg. “There’s a part of us that feels safer and more in control.”
When dealing with a crisis beyond our control, setting concrete daily duties can seem unnecessary or taxing at first, but when the duties are complete, they can feel soothing or comforting. For those working from home, that could mean changing out of those sweatpants.
“Get up, put yourself together,” Kozberg recommended. “It’s gonna help you feel better and think better.”
Fatigue can also come from new social demands from people (fed up with Zoom calls, anyone?), overexposure to media (“If it’s just repeating what we knew two hours ago, it’s not doing much but heightening anxiety.”) and overworking.
That last one can be a hard one to break.
“If I’m feeling bored or anxious, I might go open up my laptop because then I feel productive, and I’m making a contribution,” said Kozberg. “It’s not great to be working around the clock. Having boundaries, and being mindful and diligent about when work time is and when it’s not is important.”
Lines are open
Above all, seeking advice from a professional might be the best way to tackle a problem before it wreaks havoc on mental and physical wellbeing.
“I was having a conversation with a friend the other day, and she said ‘People will keep saying they’re fine until they’re not fine,’” said Kozberg. “She’s right! A lot of us are trying to put forward this strong brave front, when the reality is we have a meltdown, even if it’s just a small one, every day.”
“If someone reaches out to me with the ‘I’m kind of struggling, but I’m kind of doing okay, I don’t want to waste your time or the space that somebody else needs’ ... I say, the earlier on we can support someone, the quicker they will get what they need and get back into their regular way,” she said.
