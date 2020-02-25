Fare for All is returning to Brooklyn Center’s Community Emergency Assistance Programs 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd.
The food program purchases food in bulk and passes on the cost savings to its customers. The program offers fresh fruits, vegetables and frozen meats in various-sized packages.
For the spring distribution, Fare for All will offer its fresh produce pack, its small and large frozen meat packs, and a new brunch box.
The $30 brunch box will include 2-3 pounds of Smithfield boneless sliced ham, 27 ounces of Smokey Farms sausage patties, a package of maple brown sugar Kodiak pancakes, 1.5 pounds of Wright thick-cut bacon, one pound of turkey breakfast sausage links, one pound of Butterball turkey breakfast sausage, two pounds of hash browns, one pound of shredded cheese, 14 ounces of frozen tri-colored peppers and 10 ounces of frozen spinach.
Fare for All is a program of The Food Group. It is open to everyone and accepts, cash, debit, credit and EBT.
