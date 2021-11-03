Robbin Gallery’s 26th Annual Extremely Minnesota exhibit will open Thursday, Nov. 4 at the gallery, 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale. The exhibit features works by 42 artists who live and work in Minnesota. Exhibited artists work in a multitude of creative styles and media.

The gallery will be on view 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, and 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 4.

The gallery is also on view outside of gallery hours by appointment and accessible virtually 24/7 at robbingallery.org.

