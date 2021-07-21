Golden Valley, Crystal, and New Hope all included
Effective Wednesday, July 21, the Joint Water Commission (JWC) cities of Golden Valley, Crystal, and New Hope are implementing even‐odd water sprinkling restrictions until further notice.
The cities are now included in a drought warning as defined by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Drought Action Plan available at bit.ly/2UAtDOC.
The three JWC cities purchase water from the city of Minneapolis, which draws its water supply from the Mississippi River. After treatment and purification, the water is pumped to its customers across the metro.
The Mississippi River has reliably provided Minneapolis with drinking water for more than 150 years. The city assures the public of its continued ability to produce sufficient quantities of high‐quality water for its residents and wholesale customers. The sprinkling restrictions are in place to help reduce demand on the Mississippi River during the ongoing drought.
Other metro cities have similar measures in place.
Sprinkling restrictions
• Sprinkling lawns is NOT allowed from noon to 6 p.m. on any day
• On calendar days that are even numbers (examples: July 26 or Aug. 18), the even side of the street (examples: 1238 Oak St. or 2574 Cedar Ave.) CAN sprinkle lawns outside of the noon to 6 p.m. time window
• On calendar days that are odd numbers (examples July 27 or Aug. 19), the odd side of the street (examples: 1247 Maple St. or 2561 18th Ave.) CAN sprinkle lawns outside of the noon to 6 p.m. time window
Exceptions
• Bushes and flowers may be watered with a hand‐held hose as needed
• Vegetable gardens and new sod (first two weeks from placement) may be watered on any day but not during the prohibited afternoon hours of noon to 6 p.m.
• Trees may be watered with a dripping hose, bucket, or tree watering bag as needed
Water conservation tips
• Water during the coolest part of the day to avoid evaporation
• Water grass only when it needs it. Most lawns only need an inch of water a week
• Install low flow shower heads and faucet aerators
• Take shorter showers using low flow shower heads instead of baths
• Turn the faucet off while you shave or brush your teeth
• Load dishes into the dishwasher without rinsing them
• Run the dishwasher only when it’s fully loaded
• Fill the sink to wash dishes by hand instead of letting the water run
• Use a large pan to clean vegetables rather than letting the water run
• Only wash full loads of laundry
For more information and to stay updated on the status of restrictions, visit the Golden Valley (goldenvalleymn.gov), Crystal (crystalmn.gov), or New Hope (newhopemn.gov) websites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.