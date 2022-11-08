tables.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Voters seated at tables and standing at a ballot box fill out their ballots at Redeemer Covenant Church in Brooklyn Park.
Nichole Klonowski
Maria Tran
Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen, Nichole Klonowski and Maria Tran came out victorious in the race for the Brooklyn Park City Council in the Nov. 8 election.

In the West District, Tran defeated Tonja West-Hafner with 51.77% of the votes cast, or 2,786 votes.

