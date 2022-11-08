Christian Eriksen, Nichole Klonowski and Maria Tran came out victorious in the race for the Brooklyn Park City Council in the Nov. 8 election.
In the West District, Tran defeated Tonja West-Hafner with 51.77% of the votes cast, or 2,786 votes.
Incumbent West-Hafner followed with 47.45% of the votes, or 2,554 votes.
Tran noted in her primary election Sun Post voter's guide that she was a Vietnamese-English interpreter and writer.
West-Hafner, who works in community development, has served on the council in the Central District since 2018. After the last round of redistricting, her home was located in the West District.
In the Central District, Klonowski will join the council after defeating Teshite Wako.
Klonowski received 52.99% of the votes cast, or 4,168 votes. Wako followed with 46.58% of the votes, or 3,664 votes.
Klonowski is vice chair of the Brooklyn park Planning Commission and director of business development at Pope Design Group.
Wako is President and CEO of Maatii Accounting & Financial Services and is the vice chair of the Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Commission.
In the East District, Christian Eriksen won with 58.33% of the votes cast, or 4,885 votes.
Indred Alexander received 41.21% of the votes cast, or 3,451 votes.
Eriksen works for the University of Minnesota medical school and is a member of the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission.
Alexander is an independent insurance broker and insurance agency owner.
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
