English learning students adjust to virtual learning

Patty Reyes is a parent of two sons who attend schools in the Robbinsdale School District. She belongs to and regularly posts in a Facebook group created for Latino parents in the district to be connected, share information, support and ask questions, she said.
Reyes works as the Latino consent decree district support and cultural specialist for the St. Paul School District. “I am very passionate about our Latino families in Minnesota,” she said.
Her older son, who has exited the English Learners program is a fourth-grader at Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion Elementary in New Hope. Her youngest is in the early childhood family education program at the New Hope Learning Center and will begin the program next year.
“Our school has done a great job keeping kids engaged and participating in spirit days,” she said. The principle has been positive and direct when sending information to keep families in the loop.
“But again, I always wonder if families that don’t speak the mainstream language feels the same connection,” Reyes said.
Through the Facebook group, Reyes has seen three common things affecting the Latino community.
Some parents are concerned about communication between themselves and teachers in their main language, as well as teachers getting back to them, she said.
Access to technology is a barrier for some Latino families. A friend of Reyes has four students and a shared home computer. “It’s been hard for them to manage the time,” she said.
Reyes had to fill out a form for a new Chromebook when it broke the first day. The form was only offered in English. She wonders how families will be able to support their students if something breaks, she said.
The district has the option of picking up paper copies but it’s only for one day, Reyes said, adding that there are families still working and the pickup time might not work for them.
Another concern Reyes has seen among parents is information not being available in other languages. Most of the time, information from the district and schools is in English, she said.
“We are lucky because we are bilingual and we also belong to Spanish Immersion,” she said, adding “our teacher has the scorecard translated in both languages.”
Andrea Sojos is a mother of two children who attend schools in the district. She is from Ecuador and has been living in the United States since August 2018. Reyes translated for Sojos.
Her son, Cristian, is in the seventh grade at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley. Her daughter, María, is in kindergarten at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. They are both in the English learners program, Sojos said.
Distance learning has been challenging. Her son doesn’t understand English well so it takes him more time to do assignments, she said, adding that sometimes he isn’t able to complete assignments for the same reason. She has to look at her kindergartener’s assignments and she doesn’t understand a lot of the material, Sojos said.
The teachers are helping and the school has provided a person to help her family by phone and email, she said. They also have an interpreter in Spanish, she added.
Even with help, distance learning has challenges. Online learning is more difficult than being in person at school, Sojos said, adding that at school her children are in direct contact with the teachers so they can get help when they have problems.
She believes that it’s limiting her children’s learning. They are working at home but the learning is less, she said. For her, as a mother, it’s very difficult to help them, she said. But, her children have shown responsibility and are trying to do their best, she added.
In the Robbinsdale School District, 12% of students are English learners, with 62% in the elementary grades, 18% in middle school and 20% at the high school level, according to Matt Pletcher, an English language learning teacher.
A total of 83 different home languages are spoken within the district, he said. Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Creolized English and Vietnamese are the most commonly spoken languages.
District officials want to ensure that English learning students are thriving emotionally and academically, said Anh Tran, the program director of Early Childhood and Multilingual Programs.
For all students, adapting to change is a challenge, she said. With distance learning, there aren’t the same visual, contextual or group cues as there are in the classroom. Online platforms and apps aren’t the same as “being immersed in the language and interacting with peers in an authentic way,” Tran said.
English learners have experienced navigating change, Tran said. “Having to do without and, therefore, innovating or making the most with what you have is not an uncommon experience with our immigrant families,” she said.
English learner teachers collaborate with content teachers to integrate learning targets and activities to address content and language goals, Tran said. Staff considers student’s language skills to make sure that their distance learning material is “appropriate for their proficiency level and supported by visuals,” she said.
The schools are working to maintain personal connections with all students, especially English learners, Tran said. Teachers are checking in with students to make sure they have what they need, understand tasks, have opportunities to connect with others and are using language in meaningful ways, she said. They are working to make learning as accessible as possible through translations and interpreting tools, she added.
