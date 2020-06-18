V. John Ella has filed to run for City Council in Robbinsdale’s Ward 2. The current council member, Dan Rogan, has announced he would not be running for re-election. Ward 2 comprises the eastern portion of the city.
Ella previously served on the Robbinsdale Human Rights Commission and the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice. He has lived in Robbinsdale for 15 years with his wife and three children.
Ella says he is in favor of the Bottineau Light Rail Transit line, wants to reform Robbinsdale policing, and seeks to clean up Crystal Lake.
He said he would waive any compensation for the position if elected due to expected budget constraints related to COVID-19.
Because at least four other candidates have filed for the Ward 2 open seat, a primary will be Tuesday, Aug.11.
