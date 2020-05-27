Elision Theatre faces an uncertain future

The entertainment industry has been decimated by the COVID-19 emergency. Theaters and music venues were among the first to be shut down and actors, musicians, and stagehands the first to be out of work in early March.
For those at Elision Theatre in Crystal, the social and financial impacts have hit hard.
“We opened last July and have had a tremendous reception from the community – both the immediate community and the performing arts community in the Twin Cities,” said Cindy Polich, owner of the local playhouse.
“We were humming right along, had pretty much a full schedule through the rest of this year and we were preparing to present ‘First Lady Suite,’ a really nice musical in the middle of March. We were in the final stages of rehearsing when we called off the production on March 13. It was very sad. The actors and everyone was very disappointed, given that they put in all that work and were within a few days of opening night. Of course, at that point, nobody really knew if this was something that was going to last a month or what,” Polich recalled.
That was about two months ago, and the outlook isn’t much brighter.
“We’re still closed and all the various groups that were scheduled to perform have had to cancel. Some have just canceled outright, others have tried to kick the can down the road and reschedule for fall or even some of them into next year,” Polich said.
How the playhouse re-opens, or if it can to make it financially to that point, is unclear.
Polich is far from giving up. She is focused on better days and different ways.
“We’re working hard to maintain our optimism and thinking about this as an opportunity ... this is a reset. Not that things needed to be reset. Everything was going great, but let’s think about what our experience has been. What was working? What was not working? Is there a way to adapt?” Polich considered.
One of those potential adaptations might be more online work, both musically and as a theater.
Some theaters are considering how to implement the internet into their daily operations. Those potential opportunities don’t help a new and emerging theater like the Elision.
“As a theatre producing company ... are there other ways to do what we do in terms of presenting art than only being in front of a live audience? Polich asked. “I don’t know what the answer to that is. So much of what we embrace is the interaction with the audience.”
The institutional entities will be able to make it through without too much loss, but the middle-tier and smaller venues are going to struggle. Polich said that the small, “scrappy” venues would weather the storm because that’s the way they have survived in the past.
“It will be potentially, that mid-tier – companies that are fairly big, have some fairly significant overhead and staff, but don’t have the deep pockets financially – they are going to be the ones at most risk.”
The Elision didn’t qualify for federal bailout funds.
“We still have expenses. The heat has to be paid, the electric needs to be paid, the water, sewer, property taxes ... all still have to be paid. But because we don’t have [W-2] payroll, we don’t qualify for anything, ”Polich said.
The other part of the equation - how to open with new rules, such as social distancing - is problematic.
The theater conducted a survey of local patrons about when they would be willing to attend a live performance.
About 10%, according to Polich, said they would come back immediately, without any safeguards.
About 25% indicated they wouldn’t come back without a vaccine in place, while about half said they would “cautiously” come back if the appropriate measures were taken.
“So, they would want to know how we’re cleaning the facility, if there is appropriate distancing, if you reduce the size of the audience, if people wore masks, then they would come back. Even if we do open, the question is how willing are people going to be to come back?” she said.
The playhouse seats 119 patrons, and with appropriate distancing, could seat 30 or 40 patrons.
With about a dozen shows canceled and another half dozen most likely to be canceled, Polich said many options are still being considered.
“Fingers crossed that we will be back in operation, but it’s going to be tough,” she said. “I am following very closely the information out of the governor’s office, the Minnesota Health Department, the CDC. We’re also a union theater, so Actor’s Equity has been very involved in doing research and putting together guidelines for safe operation.”
The biggest disappointment for Polich and the staff and employees is the unfortunate timing.
“At this point, we’re tightening the belt, reducing the expenses, and spending as little money as we can. The doors are closed and the lights are off and we’re just waiting for some day in the future where we can open the doors back up to everybody, turn on the lights and start singing. Someday it will happen. The day that happens and people can come into the space again and enjoy what we do, it will be an absolutely, unbelievably wonderful day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.