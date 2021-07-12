Crystal theater celebrates Independent Venue Week alongside hundreds of venues across the country
Independent Venue Week, running from July 12-18, has unveiled its full 2021 schedule.
Crystal’s own Elision Playhouse will join hundreds of venues across the country in celebration with performances of Theatre Elision’s “Islander” - a production recognized as top musical at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and now making its U.S. premiere.
Set on an island in Scotland, myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto the beach, changing life forever.
“We are so happy to be back with live performances after being closed since March of 2020," said Cindy Polich, the playhouse owner. "Like all performing venues, we were among the first to close and the last to open and are very excited to welcome audiences back.”
Elision Playhouse is just one of the more than 350 independent venues from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico that are set to participate in what is already the largest celebration of its kind in the world.
Independent Venue Week will also feature the return of its #IVWTalks virtual panel discussions and Get Schooled, an entire day’s worth of panel programming targeted towards students and young professionals pursuing a career in live music.
The full schedule for Independent Venue Week 2021 can be found on the Independent Venue Week website.
CELEBRATE INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK @ Elision Playhouse
Theatre Elision presents “Islander”
• Thursday, July 15, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 17, 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, July 18,t 2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 21, 2:30 p.m.
• Thursday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 23. 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 24, 7:30 p.m.
• • Sunday, July 25, 2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 31, 2:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 31, 7:30 p.m.
About COVID Safety:
All members of the cast and production team have been fully vaccinated.
Face coverings will be required at all times while in the playhouse, including throughout the performance.
The theater is following all recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC.
The theater's safety plan for live rehearsal and performance was submitted to and approved by Actors Equity Association.
The theater has a certified COVID Safety Officer on staff and on-site at all times who ensures all safety protocols are followed.
The performance is about 70 minutes with no intermission.
The theater takes your health and safety, as well as the health and safety of team members very seriously, and would be happy to answer any questions about policies and procedures. Please email us as theatreelision@gmail.com
More information about the show and tickets can be found at www.elisionproductions.com/islander
More information about the theater is available by emailing info@elisionplayhouse.com; or calling 714-342-0539.
