New Hope Councilmembers John Elder and Jonathan London each won re-election by a large margin.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's office indicated that Elder received the most votes with 3,912. London followed with 3,409 votes.
Trailing in the results, Michael J. Daly II received 1,701 votes while Don Siler took in 1,439 votes, according to the unofficial results. The total of write-in votes came to 53.
Voters could each select two candidates on their ballots in the race. A primary in August previously had eliminated Joseph W. Theuri.
All New Hope City Council seats are elected as at-large positions, meaning all voters in the city could vote for candidates rather than solely those in a particular ward.
Elder has served on the council since 2007. He also works as a captain and emergency management director at the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.
In a response to a Sun Post voters guide this year, Elder said, "I have been blessed to be invited into the living rooms and kitchens of so many residents over the years to discuss issues that matter to them. People are comfortable coming to me with issues and concerns within the community, and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with them to address any challenges they face."
London has been a council member since 2015. Outside of city work, he is employed as an investment manager.
In the voters guide, London said, "I have been a significant catalyst for improvement in New Hope since 2014."
He added, "I have lived in New Hope for more than four decades. My professional financial and budgeting experience has helped strengthen the city."
