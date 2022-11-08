New Hope Councilmembers John Elder and Jonathan London each won re-election by a large margin.

With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's office indicated that Elder received the most votes with 3,912. London followed with 3,409 votes.

