Three seats on the Crystal City Council have been decided as part of the 2022 general election, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
The candidates who were running for the council’s Section II seat were Forest Eidbo and Tony Sumnicht. Councilmember Olga Parsons, who currently holds the seat, did not seek reelection.
In the end, Eidbo earned 2,139 votes (58.62%), which was enough to win over Sumnicht, who garnered 1,475 votes (40.42%).
The candidates running for the Ward 1 seat were Albin Andolshek and current Councilmember Therese Kiser.
Kiser will return to the council after collecting 1,363 votes (69.68%) compared to Andolshek’s 582 votes (29.75%).
Traci Kamish, who was running unopposed for the city’s Ward 2 seat, secured a spot on the council with 1,369 votes (97.3%).
Councilmember Brendan Banks, who currently holds the Ward 2 seat, did not seek reelection.
The council consists of seven members: a mayor and six council members who are elected to alternating four-year terms.
