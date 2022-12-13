Home is a vital component of Thanksgiving, Christmas and other year-end traditions.

Unfortunately, many Minnesota families won’t be experiencing an ultimate “home for the holiday” celebration this year because of homelessness, an unstable housing situation or an inability to find a safe and decent rental unit or a home to purchase within their affordability range. With nearly 8,000 homeless people reported on a single night in January of this year and more than 200,000 households devoting more than 50% of their income on housing, the need for more affordable housing is critical.

