Brooklyn Park’s Edinburgh USA golf course is closed to golfers but open for walkers.
Residents are encouraged to enjoy the fresh air and views of the ponds and greens while they walk on the cart paths. Walkers are asked to avoid walking on the greens, tee boxes and all other turf areas on the golf course.
Once the golf course re-opens, residents should avoid taking a leisurely stroll on the cart paths as it could become dangerous due to the risk of being hit by a golf ball.
For the health and safety of the community, residents are encouraged to use parks and trails responsibly, be courteous neighbors and follow the guidelines listed below:
• Practice social distancing. Park- and trail-users should maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other.
• Stay home if you are sick. Protect others in the community – this practice is essential, especially for those who are most vulnerable.
• Minimize use of playground structures, shared equipment or other physical amenities. The city of Brooklyn Park does not recommend the use of playground structures, shared equipment and other physical amenities – as these surfaces are not sanitized. This includes the use of picnic tables, picnic shelters, benches, shared sports balls/equipment and more.
• Avoid congregating/gathering in groups. City parks are not open for gatherings. Picnics, organized athletic games and pickup games are not permitted.
In addition, as a precaution aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, city of Brooklyn Park drinking fountains will remain shut off, and portable restrooms and park buildings will be unavailable, until further notice.
For more information, visit the COVID-19 Resources webpage at brooklynpark.org/covid19 for general city services updates, resident and business resources and other helpful information.
