Early voting for the Aug. 11, 2020, primary election can be performed either in-person or by mail this year.
Early absentee voting begins Friday, June 26.
In-person absentee voting in Brooklyn Park will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 4-10, at the Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.
The mail-in absentee voting period is from June 26 to Aug. 10. Applications for absentee ballots can be picked up at City Hall at 5200 85th Ave. N., downloaded from the city’s website at brooklynpark.org/elections/voting, or online at the Secretary of State’s Office at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/ABRegistration/ABRegistrationStep1.aspx. Voters can also request an application be sent to them by mail by calling 763-493-8119.
Brooklyn Center is hosting in-person early voting Mondays to Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 26 to August 7. In person voting is also available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 8, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, August 10. All early in-person voting is at Brooklyn Center’s City Hall, at at 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy.
The last day to pre-register before the state primary is Tuesday, July 21.
