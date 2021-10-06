A 26-year-old Eagan man was identified as the victim in a fatal shooting at 11:18 a.m. Sept. 29 in Brooklyn Center.
Anthony Maurice Holman Jr. died of multiple gun shot wounds at a gas station at 6950 Brooklyn Blvd., according to a release Tuesday from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
After officers and paramedics rendered aid, Holman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brooklyn Center Police said in a release that they do not believe the shooting was random.
