Fr. Michael Rudolph, Pastor of the Church of St. Raphael in Crystal, has announced Paul Dull as the new principal of St. Raphael Catholic School, effective May 4.
Dull holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Michigan, a master’s in K-12 educational administration from Michigan State University and a philosophy degree from Sacred Heart Major Seminary.
Dull served as a lay missionary for over 10 years and participated in campus ministry at the University of Michigan, the University of Costa Rica, as well as the University of the Philippines. He also directed “Tahanan ng Panginoon,” an outreach to the youth of the squatter towns of Manila, the Philippines.
Dull has served as a principal for more than 15 years, as well as a consultant and presenter at professional development sessions for dioceses and schools to help them re-focus on their core competencies as Catholic schools, with special emphasis on recruitment, school culture, strategic planning, academic achievement, advancement, and goal setting.
“St. Raphael Catholic School is truly a unique and beautiful school,” Dull said. “Based on the truth, beauty, and goodness of the person of Jesus Christ and powered by a deeply loving and dynamic staff, St. Raphael’s is poised for success. It is my profound privilege and joy to join my life and work to the legacy of excellent Catholic education at St. Raphael Catholic School at this exciting time in her history.”
