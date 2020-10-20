The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will host take-back events on Saturday, Oct. 24, which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans have misused prescription drugs. Perhaps even more troubling than the number of Americans abusing prescription drugs is the fact that the study also found that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from their medicine cabinets, notes Becky Carlson Linstroth, the chair of the Hennepin County Sheriff Foundation.
In order to make our homes safer the DEA, sheriff’s offices, and local police departments host the day twice a year in April and October to provide a free and appropriate way for people to dispose of their old or unused medications.
The Sheriff’s Office will host take-back events 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cub Foods, 13855 Rogers Drive, Rogers, and Cub Foods at The Quarry, 3245 County Road 10, Brooklyn Center.
Both sites will be located in a grocery store parking lot and staffed by sheriff’s deputies who will collect unwanted medications. There will be no need for residents to get out of their vehicles. Deputies will also hand out free medication disposal pouches for residents who may have additional medications at home that they wish to dispose of properly.
All deputies and staff at the event will be wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines, including keeping interactions with the public as brief as possible.
There will be collection events at the Osseo Police Department, 415 Central Ave.; the Richfield Police Department, 6700 Portland Ave; the Bloomington Police Department, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd.; the Brooklyn Park Police Department, 7608 Brooklyn Blvd.; and the St Louis Park Police Department, 3015 Raleigh Ave.
To find a nearby event, use the collection site locator at takebackday.dea.gov or visit sherifffoundation.org/events/drug-takeback/ for more information on the local take-back events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.