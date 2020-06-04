Green Guilds will host a drive-through plant sale Saturday, June 6, to benefit the community and the NEAR Food shelf in Crystal.
The sale will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cornerstone Church parking lot, 5000 West Broadway.
An ecological design company based in Crystal, Green Guilds’ mission is to help people grow and maintain their own food sources by creating sustainable permaculture ecosystems for families and communities.
The owners, Joseph and Alana Bliss, and their business partners, Elizabeth Dahl and Casey Peak, have been longstanding members of the community. They were looking for a way to support the community in these uncertain and troubling times.
The NEAR Food Shelf has been providing food to families of Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope for many years and is located just down the street from Green Guilds’ office.
“We wanted to give back and the NEAR Food Shelf is already doing so much; we wanted to support them in their efforts,” Dahl said. “This plant sale will enable families to both grow their own food and feed their community,” she added.
When the organizers realized they needed a big parking lot for this event, they reached out to Cornerstone Church.
“They were generous enough to not only allow use of the parking lot, but to offer volunteers to help with the event, as well. They are excited at the prospect of helping NEAR and we are thrilled to work with our neighbors to promote food gardens in our city,” Dahl said.
The plant sale will feature low-priced non-GMO, pesticide-free and sustainably sourced vegetables and herbs, as well as garden bed kits.
The sale has been set up with social-distancing in mind; it will be an interactive drive-through, with stations where questions about the best plants to grow in a personal garden can be answered.
To give back, 20% of the proceeds will go to the food shelf.
Though the NEAR food shelf was unable to operate during the shutdown, it reopened after June 1 (by appointment only).
Info: 763-533-2836
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.