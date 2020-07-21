P225co101birthday1.jpg

Hjelton Johnson, a 101-year-old resident at the Heathors Manors, 3000 North Douglas Drive, Crystal, was recently honored with a drive-by celebration parade that included the VFW, family and friends.

Hjelton’s family were not going to let COVID-19 rain on their parade as they coordinated this occasion with Legionaries on motorcycles, friends in cars and the dedicated staff of Heathers Manor, where he resides in Crystal.

P225co101birthday2.jpg

The family of Hjelton Johnson, a 101-year-old resident at Heathers Manor in Crystal, greeting Hjelton via their car on his birthday last month.
P225co101birthday3.jpg

Motorcycles, vans, cars and others drove by the Heathers Manor on Hjelton Johnson's 101st birthday. Hjelton greeted them all from his seat at the entrance of the home.
