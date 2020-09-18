DNR report provides guide to fall color season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued the first edition of the 2020 Minnesota Fall Color Update on Sept. 17. The weekly update is brought to viewers by Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota State Parks and Trails and provides a guide to the peak fall color season.
Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR’s forestry division, states that “overall color this year should be especially lovely if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights as we get more into the season.” Don’t miss the fall color show!
Before making plans, visit Explore Minnesota’s COVID-19 travel hub (exploreminnesota.com) and Minnesota DNR’s COVID-19 resource page (dnr.state.mn.us) for important travel safety updates.
Road trippers can add a little friendly competition to their adventures by downloading a free bingo card at exploreminnesota.com/bingo.
The report shows nice shades of yellows and the occasional reds. Aspens and ashes are turning yellow and maples are starting to show reds and oranges. Fiery red leaves are beginning to appear in the sumac and understory shrubs, and the prairie grasses have taken on rich gold and red hues. Fall flowers such as goldenrod and cone flowers are in full bloom.
Typical dates for peak fall colors are mid-September to early October in the Bemidji, Grand Rapid and Duluth areas, late September to early October in the central portion of the state including Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud and the northern Twin Cities area and late September to mid-October in the southern Twin Cities, Winona and Mankato areas. The final chance to see peak fall colors is early to mid-October in the southeast corner of the state, around Rochester and LaCrosse.
Get more information at dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html.
