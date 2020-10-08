The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued the weekly edition of the 2020 Minnesota Fall Color Update on Oct. 8. The update is brought by Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota State Parks and Trails and provides a guide to the fall color season.
From the report: “Fall color has rapidly spread through the Twin Cities vicinity, with forests and trails illuminated by maples at peak shades of bright red and orange, along with vibrant yellow and golden-orange found in other tree species. The big woods forests and trees along the rivers are especially colorful. In the southern region, fall color is developing at a rapid pace. The maples are at or approaching their peak, and the aspen, oaks and other trees are quickly taking on shades of bright yellow, orange, gold and rich red.
Most of northeast and northwest Minnesota are past peak, but pockets of nice fall color can be found in the foliage, especially along the North Shore of Lake Superior. While much of the central region is past peak, beautiful red, orange and yellow leaves can still be seen in the canopy of the trees and understory shrubs.
The fall colors are especially stunning this year — head out soon so you don’t miss this year’s fall color show!”
Typical dates for peak fall colors are mid-September to early October in the Bemidji, Grand Rapid and Duluth areas, late September to early October in the central portion of the state including Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud and the northern Twin Cities area and late September to mid-October in the southern Twin Cities, Winona and Mankato areas. The final chance to see peak fall colors is early to mid-October in the southeast corner of the state, around Rochester and LaCrosse.
Get more information at dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html. Get the local fall color report for the Three Rivers Park District at threeriversparks.org/fall.
(Map Courtesy of MN DNR)
The Minnesota State Parks and Trails fall color map for Oct. 8 shows that the fall color now covers all regions of the state.
