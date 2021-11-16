Ahead of the 2022 legislative session, District 45 House and Senate legislators are scheduled to host town hall from 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N.
Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope), Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) and Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) will be in attendance to hear from constituents as they prepare for the new legislative session.
Combined, the three legislators represent Robbinsdale, Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley and Plymouth.
The town hall is free to attend and open to the public.
Constituents are also invited to reach out to their legislator via email at rep.mike.freiberg@house.mn, annr@senate.mn and rep.cedrick.frazier@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.